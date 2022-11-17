Young Dolph’s Friends React To Murder Suspect’s New Track From Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson recorded and released as new track while in prison as he awaits his fate for alleged role in Dolph’s murder.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph’s Death and suspected gunman Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson thought it was smart to release a new track while incarcerated for his role in the rap star’s murder.

The track titled “No Statements” was released on YouTube last week (November 11th, 2022). Coincidentally it was the same day Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Hernandez Govan as the third suspect arrested in the case.

In the song, Johnson maintains his innocence rapping, “say I’m a rapper, the state say that I’m a paid killer.”

Ironically the song is in fact, a statement. Judging by the timing, it appears that he considers this ordeal as material to boost his rap career. In addition, the cover art indicates the track was recorded during a phone call inside 201 Poplar inside Shelby County Jail.

“No statement/got to be patient/might make it home before you blink,” he arrogantly raps.

According to reports, two of Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire artists, Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz issued statements addressing the track.

“It seem like somebody giving up some statements. It can’t be no statements. Somebody constantly getting pulled in so somebody giving some statements up,” said Paper Route Woo.

Keep in mind authorities believe Hernandez Govan masterminded the murder plot. Considering he is now in custody, Paper Route Woo could be right.

“They just rapping about it, somebody talking in real life,” said Snupe Bandz.

Johnson seems to have no regard for Dolph’s grieving family. By the same token, he isn’t receiving much respect behind bars. As we previously reported, he was assaulted at Shelby County Jail.

[VIA]