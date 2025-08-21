Young Dolph’s Alleged Murder Mastermind Acquitted On All Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Hernandez Govan was cleared of all charges in the Young Dolph case after a Memphis jury reached a verdict in under three hours.

Hernandez Govan walked out of a Tennessee courtroom a free man Thursday (August 21) after a jury found him not guilty of organizing the 2021 killing of Young Dolph, the acclaimed rapper gunned down in his hometown of Memphis.

The verdict was read by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell as Govan stood beside his legal team, visibly emotional. He hugged his attorneys and wiped away tears as the courtroom watched in silence.

Jurors reached their decision after nearly two hours and 47 minutes of deliberation, following three days of testimony and closing arguments. Govan, who faced charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, didn’t testify during the trial.

“We have to respect a jury’s decision even if we disagree with it,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said during a press conference after the verdict. He added that while Dolph’s family was emotional, they didn’t fault the jury for the outcome.

Govan addressed reporters briefly after the ruling, thanking his attorney Manny Arora and the jury. “He took my case when I didn’t have anything,” Govan said of Arora. When asked when he believed he had a shot at acquittal, Govan replied, “I always knew I had a chance because I was always confident in my innocence.” He also credited his disabled son as his motivation to keep fighting.

A court official cut the impromptu press gathering short, reminding Govan and reporters that interviews inside the courtroom were not allowed, although court reporter Meghan Cuniff shared the closing arguments on Twitter (X) as well as the moment the verdict was read.

Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery in South Memphis he often supported. He was only 36 years old.

Justin Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for directly participating in the shooting, Cornelius Smith, accused as a shooter, testified against Johnson at trial after pleading guilty. Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty in June 2023 as an accessory after the fact, having helped coordinate communications for Smith and Justin Johnson while they were on the run after the crime.