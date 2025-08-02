Man Who Allegedly Ordered Hit On Young Dolph Rejects Plea Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hernandez Govan, accused of arranging Young Dolph’s murder, rejected a plea deal and it set to go to trial in two weeks.

Hernandez Govan, the man accused of orchestrating the 2021 slaying of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, has turned down a plea deal and will face trial in two weeks.

Govan declined a plea offer during a court appearance on July 28, opting instead to contest charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege Govan was the architect of the deadly plot that led to Young Dolph’s fatal shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

The court has not disclosed why the trial date was moved.

The case has already seen several convictions and plea agreements. Justin Johnson, known as “Straight Drop,” was convicted of murder, conspiracy and weapons charges.

He received a life sentence plus 50 years. Cornelius Smith pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Johnson and Govan. In court, Smith claimed the hit was ordered by “Big Jook”, the late brother of rapper Yo Gotti, for $100,000.

Smith testified that he and Johnson were promised $40,000 each but received only $800. He also told the court that Yo Gotti’s label, CMG, covered his legal fees. “Big Jook” was killed in January 2024.

Smith remains in custody awaiting sentencing and is expected to testify during Govan’s trial.

Another man, Jermarcus Johnson, admitted to helping the suspects evade arrest and was sentenced to probation.

Govan is the only defendant still awaiting trial in connection with the high-profile killing.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on August 18, 2025.