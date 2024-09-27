Young Dolph’s Fiancée & Sister React After Rapper’s Killer Receives Life Sentence 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Dolph’s fiancée Mia Jaye and sister Carlissa Thornton shared their reaction after Justin Johnson was convicted.

Young Dolph’s fiancée Mia Jaye and his sister Carlissa Thornton have spoken out after Justin Johnson was given a life sentence for the rapper’s murder.

On Thursday (September 26) a jury deliberated for just under four hours before finding Justin Johnson guilty. He was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

After the verdict, the late rapper’s fiancée Mia Jaye shared a statement expressing her relief and thanking the public for their support.

“Today’s verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system,” Jaye wrote. “I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution, and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction. We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process.”

Jaye noted the past three years have tested her faith and “have been incredibly frustrating.” She continued, “But Adolph’s tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight for justice-not only for him but for all Black men. This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice for Adolph, and we will patiently support the unfolding of that process.”

Cornelius Smith Confessed To Shooting Young Dolph

Cornelius Smith was also charged with the murder of Young Dolph and conspiracy to commit murder and has pleaded not guilty. Smith confessed to the shooting during Johnson’s trial, identifying himself and Johnson as the gunmen. He claimed they shot Young Dolph to collect a $100,000 hit put out by Yo Gotti’s late brother Big Jook.

Speaking to the press after the verdict, Dolph’s sister Carlissa Thornton asked that everyone “remember the man who enjoyed being a father and spending time with his family.” She also asked for prayers and respect for the family’s privacy “during this time and the next steps of the judicial process as justice is served for all those involved for our loved one.”