The legendary rapper also harnessed the moment to announce his new label, Disco Theory. Speaking to AllHipHop, the man born Marvin Young explains his process behind the track.

Young MC is the pen behind “Bust A Move,” Tone Lōc’s “Funky Cold Medina” and “Wild Thing,” among many other memorable hits.

Now, the prolific songwriter/MC is back with a new single called “Loose,” his follow-up to 2021’s “Worry About That” and first official solo release since 2009. For both the visual and single art, Young MC recruited his “friend,” Disco Theresa, a cyborg created by artificial intelligence. Throughout the clip, he embraces the future of technology with his classic aesthetic, blending the two into an effortless banger.

“I spent two years going over every aspect of that song,” Young MC tells AllHipHop. “Bottom end, drums, chords, progressions, lyrics and A.I. It sounds simple, but it’s very intricate. You literally hear new stuff in your fifth listen. It took me two years to get the most out of my MPC X and sound module setup. I kept thinking I was done with the song and I heard another element I could add.”

Young MC announced the single and video in an Instagram post on Friday (June 7), writing, “This is the first release on my NEW LABEL Disco Theory and features a cameo from my digital avatar sidekick, Disco Theresa. We’re blending old school, new school and future school together for a sound ya’ll have never heard before!”

Young MC has been having a stellar year—both professionally and personally. In March, the legendary Hip-Hop artist—real name Marvin Young—said “I do” in Phoenix, Arizona. The ceremony, officiated by Montell Jordan, was attended by Tone Lōc, Rob Base, C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams, The Beat Junkies’ DJ Icy Ice and the UFC’s DJ AL3, among others.

Jordan, who became a worship leader at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia in 2010, expertly guided the couple through their vows, while adding several comedic comments throughout, including a “this is how we do it” joke, a nod to his 1995 hit “This Is How We Do It.”

“Marriage is a sacred spiritual covenant that reminds us God’s love never fails us … people should see your marriage and know that God is real,” Jordan said at the time. “That’s why we’re here. Now, if anyone that has just cause for why these two should not be married, please feel free to leave now ’cause nobody wants to hear all that. You just have bad timing. This is how we do it.” He later joked, “The miracle is not that Marvin is getting married. The miracle is we get to see one plus one equals one.”

The visual for “Loose” has yet to arrive, but fans can take a peek below.