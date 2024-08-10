Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Rumored To Be At Odds Causing Young Money Rift

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Money fans are speculating that a rift has arisen after detecting shady moves from Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Speculation over the potential downfall of the iconic trio stemmed from fans detecting some subliminal shade in their recent moves. Drake has been catching heat since his battle with Kendrick Lamar and some fans believe the Young Money crew are distancing themselves from him.

Earlier this week, Drake surprised everybody with his leak of 100 MB of previously unreleased material. Among the treasure trove was a collab with Latto, a longtime rival of Nicki Minaj.

nicki held Drake down and didn’t switch on him like everyone did during the Kendrick beef just for him to collab with latto… pic.twitter.com/iNNs2e18kP — welp. (@YSLONIKA) August 6, 2024

The rumor mill then went into overdrive believing Nicki Minaj took a shot at Drake hours after the content dump. PartyNextDoor, who was said to have posted a photo with Latto recently, was another apparent target.

During a chat with fans on Stationhead, Minaj talked about two ugly boys finding a “willing participant” in a “desperate” ugly girl.

.@NICKIMINAJ humiliates @Drake and @partynextdoor calling them Ugly Boy 1 and Ugly Boy 2 for collaborating with @Latto



“So they… [Drake and PND] will always have a willing participant [Latto]… because ugly girls are so desperate, they want it so bad they can taste it” pic.twitter.com/HyJxPpLNY8 — EXECUTIVE MEDIA (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) August 7, 2024

Drake collaborating with every women who disrespected Nicki is such a weird move. He’s bitter she didn’t f### him. pic.twitter.com/o4GQatf0aO — iris (@fairytisms) August 6, 2024

Additionally, Lil Wayne, rocking an XO chain reportedly gifted to him by The Weeknd also raised suspicion amid Abel’s recent subs towards Drake. The Weeknd posted a photo of Wayne wearing the piece on his Instagram Story.

Lil Wayne Rocking The XO Chain Gifted By The Weeknd In Recent Music Video

#LilWayne #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/vUjVh58oaw — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) August 8, 2024

Despite the gossip, the Young Money roster have all praised each other in recent months. Drake still made Lil Wayne’s Top. 5 rappers list last month, and Weezy crowned Nicki the greatest Young Money artist of all-time in December.

Furthermore, Drake brought Drake out during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop in Toronto in May.

“Make some noise for the king of Toronto,” Nicki told the audience Drake kissed her on the cheek. “Make some noise for this icon, this legend.”