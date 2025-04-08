Young Scooter Honored At Atlanta Funeral After Tragic Police Chase Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Scooter was honored at a heartfelt Atlanta funeral, just over a week after tragically dying on his 39th birthday.

Young Scooter was remembered by heartbroken loved ones at his Atlanta funeral on Monday (April 7), following his tragic death during a police chase sparked by a false 911 call.

Hundreds gathered at St. Philip AME Church to honor the late rapper, whose real name was Kenneth Edward Bailey.

The service featured a symbolic release of white doves and a sea of mourners dressed in green, a color closely associated with Scooter. His son wore a custom chain in tribute to his father.

A public viewing was held at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur, where community members paid their respects.

Scooter died on March 28, his 39th birthday, after suffering a severe leg wound while fleeing from Atlanta police.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, he sustained a deep puncture to his right thigh from a wooden fence, which caused fatal blood loss. The death was ruled accidental.

Police had responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire at a residence. When officers arrived, Scooter ran, clearing two fences before injuring himself on the third.

Authorities confirmed no shots were fired during the incident. Officers attempted to save him at the scene before transporting him to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The emergency call that triggered the police response was later determined to be fake. Demetria Spence has been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

Scooter will be laid to rest in his hometown of Walterboro, South Carolina.