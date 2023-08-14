Young Thug And Donald Trump May Have Something In Common: RICO Charges In Fulton County, Georgia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A document revealed Fulton County prosecutors were attempting to bring RICO charges against Donald Trump in Georgia.

Georgia prosecutors may slap Donald Trump with RICO charges, much like Young Thug. According to Reuters, the Fulton County court website posted then deleted a document featuring a list of possible charges against the disgraced ex-president on Monday (August 14).

The felony charges included a violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began presenting her election interference case against Trump to a grand jury on Monday.

Fulton County prosecutors have not officially filed any charges against Trump yet. Willis and her office infamously charged Young Thug and other members with RICO charges in 2022.

Trump lashed out at Willis over the 2020 election case on his Truth Social platform. If he is indicted, it will be his fourth indictment of 2023.

“WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION,” Trump wrote. “THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO ‘GET TRUMP.’ I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J.”

Trump was previously indicted for plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, mishandling classified documents and a scheme to pay hush money to an adult film star. He denied any wrongdoing. The former president complained about his indictments on Monday.

“I just hope Republicans, and the people of our now failing Nation, see what is happening to our Democracy and Freedom,” he wrote on Truth Social. “A sitting President has INDICTED, in many different forms and locals, his political opponent, who is substantially leading him in the Polls. NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED BEFORE. OUR COUNTRY CAN NEVER LET THIS STAND!”

View the document posted on the Fulton County court’s website here.