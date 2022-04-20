Young Thug Announces New Music: “ So Much To Talk About”

Young Thug fans think the cover art is a clue he could be dropping another installment in the Slime Season mixtape series.

Young Thug revealed he is addressing his recent struggles in a new project.

Thugger surprised his fans by unveiling the cover art for his new music on Instagram. The image features a shirtless Young Thug, eyes closed and covered in blood. He also revealed that he has a lot to say on the project.

“These past few weeks gave me so much to talk bout.. y’all ready??,” he penned in the caption.

Back in March, LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug’s 14-year-old son, was shot and killed during a dispute at an Atlanta bowling alley. Atlanta cops announced they arrested a suspect on March 20 in connection with the shooting.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have been gleaning clues from the newly-released cover art and think it could mean another installment in the Slime Season series is on the way.

“Based on the cover of the upcoming Young Thug project,” one user wrote, “it better be what I think it is.” She shared the cover art for the first three Slime Season tapes alongside the new project. They share a similar theme, with blood and closed or covered eyes heavily featured in all of the images.

We deserve another Slime Season, but if it isn’t I’m still hyped for it. I thought Punk was a beautiful album, I’m excited to hear how he goes about his sound after it 🙌🏾. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) April 19, 2022

Many others agreed, with one noting, “This new young thug artwork gives me SLIME SEASON 3 vibes I’m ready.”

Another fan predicted a “hard” tape if it is in fact part of the series. “Dat s### young thug posted looks like a potential Slime season 4 album cover. If it is I know it’s gon be hard.”