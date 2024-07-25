Young Thug Begs New Judge To Release Him From “Tortuous” Jail

Young Thug has remained in jail since his 2022 arrest. A new judge was assigned to his RICO case, opening the door for him to seek bond again.

Young Thug renewed his bid for bond in the YSL RICO case. His lawyer Brian Steel filed a new motion seeking the embattled rapper’s release from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Tuesday (July 23).

Judge Ural Glanville denied several requests for bond before he was forced to recuse himself from Young Thug’s trial. Steel hoped Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who is now handling the case, would be more lenient.

“Since May 9, 2022, [Young Thug] endures the torturous conditions in the County Jail, to wit: twenty two (22) out of twenty four (24) hours a day locked into a small cement cell with no contact with another human being except when his counsel visits and in Court proceedings; inedible food; living in squalor-ant infested room and unable to see any activity/movement out of the cell’s ‘windows,’” Steel wrote.

Overcrowding led to 10 deaths at the Fulton County Jail in 2023. Three more inmates died in the first four months of 2024.

Steel insisted Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, isn’t a flight risk or a threat to the community. If placed on house arrest, Young Thug intended to cover all costs for ankle monitoring and a police officer detail.

“Mr. Williams has taken the initiative to secure the commitment of full time off-duty sworn law enforcement officers to watch his home and secure him in his home twenty four (24) hours/seven (7) days a week, if house arrest is Ordered by this Honorable Court as a condition of pre-verdict bond,” Steel wrote. “Mr. Williams will also submit to wearing an ankle monitor if Ordered by this Honorable Court as a condition of pre-verdict bond. Mr. Williams will submit to a condition that any person who would visit him at his abode would have to be on an approved list provided to this Honorable Court as well as the District Attorney’s Office and if the individual’s name is not on this list, that person will be denied entry to his home.”

He added, “Any visitor will have to consent to being searched, physically and electronically, by the off duty sworn police officer and if the visitor does not agree to consent to this search, the person will be prohibited from visiting with Mr. Williams. Mr. Williams also agrees that any of his text messages, telephone calls, e-mails or other forms of communication, in any manner, can be secured and the information provided to this Honorable Court, if desired, as if Mr. Williams was in custody and on a recorded line.”

Judge Whitaker must address multiple motions before the YSL RICO trial can resume. Attorneys for four of the case’s six defendants requested mistrials due to Judge Glanville’s actions.