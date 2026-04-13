Young Thug Calls Out Teyana Taylor For Dodging His Styling Requests At Coachella

Young Thug calls out Teyana Taylor for ghosting him about styling during his Coachella performance on April 12, 2026.

Young Thug stopped mid-set at Coachella to call out Teyana Taylor for ghosting him about styling opportunities.

The Atlanta rapper took the stage on April 12, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and spotted Taylor in the crowd alongside North West, prompting an impromptu shoutout that had the festival talking.

He’d been trying to reach her for a month straight, and he wasn’t shy about letting everyone know she’d been dodging his requests.

“Teyena Taylor in here, what’s up? I been tryna get in touch with her for the last month, I wanted her to style me, she too big, wasn’t calling back, talmbout we promise she gonna call back later, we promise she’s rehearsing, I’m like what she rehearsing for?” Thug said from the stage, his tone playful but pointed.

The moment went viral instantly, with clips spreading across social media as fans reacted to the unexpected call-out.

Taylor had been making the festival rounds all weekend, attending both Coachella and the nearby Revolve Festival in Thermal, California, on April 11.

The styling request wasn’t the only highlight of Thug’s performance that night.

His Coachella set featured a stacked lineup of special guests, including Camila Cabello, Ty Dolla $ign, and NAV.

He opened with “Ski,” his collaboration with Gunna, then moved through a 19-song setlist that included “Out West,” “Havana” with Cabello, and “Carnival” with Ty Dolla $ign.

The production was massive, with drones lighting up the sky and a jersey branded with the number 55 as Thug commanded the stage.

This Coachella performance marked a significant moment for Thug, coming almost two years after his release from prison following a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial in October 2024.

His comeback album UY SCUTI dropped in September 2025, establishing him as a force still capable of commanding major festival stages and keeping the culture engaged.

The energy he brought to Coachella proved he’s far from finished, and his playful jab at Taylor showed he’s still got that personality that made him a star in the first place.

Young Thug will return to the Coachella stage on April 19 for the festival’s second weekend.