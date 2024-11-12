Young Thug Father Slams T.I. & ATL Rappers For Using Thugger For Clout

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s father criticized T.I. and other Atlanta rappers, questioning what they were doing for Thug during his 29 months in jail.

Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., is venting his frustrations over rappers, including T.I., who he claims ignored his request to hold an event during the YSL trial but was quick to share a video of them following Thug’s release.

During a recent conversation on his “Nothing But the Truth Podcast with Big Jeff,” Williams, Sr. questioned where Young Thug’s supporters were while he was locked up.

“We got all these rappers and everybody trying to find Young Thug,” he said. “Where your ass been for 29 months? Why y’all ass ain’t been out there protesting for his constitutional rights being violated? Y’all are the ones considered to be the influencers. Ain’t influencing s###.”

He continued, “Now, you want to talk to him, you want to g###### put out these monkey-ass videos, all this for your personal gain. It’s just for your personal gain, your personal hype, trying to make yourself relevant. Where have y’all been for 29 months?”

From there, Williams Sr. called out Atlanta rappers, berating them for not fighting for Young Thug during his incarceration.

“I don’t see why you deserve no brownie points for that,” he stated. “Because I guarantee, if the shoe was on the other foot, he’d have been fighting for you. He would have been fighting for you, hands down, without trying to make a prop for his name so he can get some clout.”

Young Thug’s father also name-dropped T.I. specifically, claiming he reached out the him to throw an event during the trial.

“I was told, ‘Let me get with my people and see can I do that,’” Williams Sr. recalled. “But yet, I see you, right there beside young Thug. That’s when he needed the help. That’s when he needed your support. Let’s be for real.”

Young Thug & T.I. Tease Possible Collab

Last week, T.I. shared a video of Young Thug while hinting at an upcoming collab.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced online Monday (November 11), featuring Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott and Lil Baby in the studio. It’s unclear when the footage was recorded, but many fans are convinced it was filmed recently.