Young Thug Links T.I. In First Appearance Since Release From Jail: “I’m Back”

Young Thug appears to be cooking up a new song with T.I. after the “Live Your Life” hitmaker shared a video of them together.

Young Thug is making up for lost time, linking up with fellow ATL rapper T.I. days after his release from jail.

On Monday night (November 4), T.I. surprised his nearly 15 million Instagram followers with a video of Young Thug, the first since leaving jail.

“Hey, man. What you got to tell these people,” T.I. says in the video while panning the camera to Thug. “I’m back, Thugger replied. “I’m back, Jack.”

Hinting that the frequent collaborators could be getting back in the studio T.I. added, “It’s time.”

Despite his retirement plans, it appears T.I. is cooking something up with Young Thug.

“Yeahhhhh [you know what the f### going on],” T.I. captioned the video. “The Kings have Reconvened #KingJeffrey #KingSr. Guess I’m officially outta retirement. For tonight.”

Young Thug was released last week (October 31) after taking a non-negotiated plea deal. Judge Whitaker sentenced the rapper to 40 years, with the first five years served in prison and commuted by time served. She also hit him with 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines.

T.I., who spoke up for Young Thug through his trial, was one of the first to celebrate his release.

“Welcome Home lil bruddah,” T.I. wrote in a congratulatory tweet. “It’s been too long… Time to get back to it!!! #KingJeffrey @youngthug.”

In addition to T.I., Young Thug appears to be working on new music with Lil Baby. The pair exchanged social media posts teasing a possible collab, causing a stir among Gunna fans.

Meanwhile, social media users have been sharing billboards with a line recently quoted by Baby and Thug, suggesting a collab could be imminent.