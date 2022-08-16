Young Thug Gets Sued For Not Performing At A 45-Minute Concert For $300,000

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s legal problems continue to mount, now that he is being sued by a concert promoter for keeping money and missing a show because he’s in jail!

Despite being locked up on RICO charges, Young Thug is being sued by a concert promoter who had to cancel a show because the artist is incarcerated.

Before being arrested with 27 others, including his protégé Gunna, Young Thug was booked by A-1 Concert to do a show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 18th.

A-1 agreed to pay the rapper’s company YSL Touring LLC, $300,000 for a 45-minute Young Thug set, paying $150,000 in January as a down payment.

But since the artist was unable to make the concert, A-1 is demanding the upfront payment be returned.

According to the lawsuit, “On or about May 9th, 2022, the Fulton County District Attorney office announced that it had arrested Williams on a 56-count indictment, involving serious felonies offenses including, but not limited to, drug possession, RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act) and murder.”

“On May 12th 2022, Graham received an email from Trey Feazell, Executive VP Arena Programming for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, informing that the venue was canceling the performance, due to ‘(among other things) the headline artist Young Thug’s recent indictment on multiple felonies and his current incarceration without bail,’” it continued.

The complaint further stated, ‘Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is facing gang-related charges as part of an indictment against YSL members. Initially, the D.A.’s office charged the chart-topper with conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

Additional charges of participating in street gang activity, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a machine gun, and three counts of violating Georgia’s controlled substances act were later added.

His lawyer denies all of the allegations against his client.

A-1 contends there was a breach of contract after the artist’s team did not give back the money, knowing their artist was not able to perform.

“Graham reached out to YSL seeking reimbursement of the $150,000 that was previously tendered to YSL to secure Williams’ presence at the performance,” the claim read. “Although Graham was assured that he would receive a refund of the funds, no funds were ever sent to Graham or A-1 Concert.”

The lawsuit asserts, “Due to defendants failure to perform or alternatively reimburse plaintiff as required by the agreement, plaintiff has suffered unnecessary damages and expenses, in an amount of no less than $150,000 and is entitled to compensatory damages, costs, prejudgment interest, expenses, and attorney’s fees from defendants. Defendants will remain in breach and plaintiff will continue to accrue damages until this matter is successfully resolved.”

No spokesperson on behalf of the artist has come forward with a comment on the lawsuit.