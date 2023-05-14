EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug Challenges Evidence Over House That Was Shot Up House in YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A tumultuous week has unfolded for the Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, who is currently embroiled in a sweeping RICO case against him and other members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang.

As court proceedings were twice interrupted due to his sudden hospitalizations, Young Thug and his legal team have also challenged the introduction of evidence from a Ring doorbell recording, which they argue does not feature the rapper’s voice.

Officers had responded to an incident on March 18, 2022, after a residence at 2830 Waters Road SW, Atlanta, was shot up. Over a dozen shell casings were found at the scene, and the house was hit 10 times.

During the investigation, they used the Ring doorbell system to communicate with an individual, a conversation captured on an officer’s body camera.

After the dialogue concluded, an unidentified officer suggested the voice on the recording was Young Thug’s.

However, the rap star’s legal team, well-acquainted with his distinctive voice, has disputed this claim.

AllHipHop.com has confirmed that Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel is seeking to ban the recording – stating that if the prosecution plans to introduce the doorbell conversation as evidence, they must establish a solid basis for voice identification or be prohibited from using the audio.

The unfolding legal drama has been complicated by Young Thug’s health concerns. The rapper was hospitalized twice last week, delaying the court proceedings.

Initially, Young Thug was admitted to the hospital on Thursday (May 11), due to an undisclosed ailment, leading to a postponement in jury selection. His legal team, however, reassured the public that his condition was not severe.

His second visit to the hospital on Friday (May 12) added to the growing concerns around his health and resulted in further delays in the pre-trial hearings.

The exact nature of Young Thug’s health condition remains unknown as of the latest reports.

These recent developments add a new layer of complexity to an already high-stakes trial. Young Thug and nine other defendants in the YSL RICO case have been under scrutiny since January.

Despite the ongoing jury selection, jurors still need to be seated. As the trial proceeds, Young Thug’s dual fights – one in the courtroom and the other for his health – continue to make headlines.