Young Thug Rushed To Hospital Weeks After Seeking Bond For Fourth Time

Young Thug needed to see a doctor when he became ill prior to a scheduled court date in the YSL RICO case.

Judge Ural Glanville suspended court proceedings in the YSL RICO case after Young Thug was taken to the hospital on Thursday (May 11).

According to multiple reports, Young Thug was scheduled to appear in court for the latest round of jury selection. He never showed up to court due to an undisclosed illness.

“I’m obviously concerned about his wellbeing,” Young Thug’s attorney Keith Adams told Judge Glanville.

Last month, Young Thug made a desperate plea to get out of jail. He requested bond for the fourth time since his May 2022 arrest.

Young Thug’s legal team claimed he was “languishing” in jail as he relied on eating junk foods like chocolate and chips to survive. But Adams did not think the rapper was dealing with a severe medical condition.

“My understanding is when he went to go be seen by a doctor, he was OK, he was alert,” Adams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t have any reason to believe he is in any serious condition. He just wasn’t feeling well.”

Thursday’s court proceedings could have continued without Young Thug, but Adams opted to not waive his client’s presence. The lawyer said it wasn’t in the 300 Entertainment artist’s best interest.

Young Thug is one of 10 defendants awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case. Jury selection began in January, but no jurors have been seated.