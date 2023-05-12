Young Thug Sent To The Hospital – AGAIN – Trial Delayed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Young Thug was sent to the hospital for a second straight day, delaying his RICO trial once again. Read more.

Rapper Young Thug’s hospitalization for the second day in a row has led to further delays in the YSL RICO case, a high-profile trial in which he is a defendant.

The Atlanta-based artist, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was reported to be unwell before his scheduled court appearance.

Consequently, his legal team informed Judge Ural Glanville, postponing Friday’s pre-trial hearings.

This disruption follows an earlier suspension of court proceedings on Thursday, May 11, when Young Thug was first hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

The rapper was expected to appear in court for the latest round of jury selection but could not attend due to his health.

Although Thugger’s attorney, Keith Adams, expressed concern for his client’s well-being, he also indicated that the rapper’s condition was not severe after Thursday’s trip to the hospital.

Adams noted that after being seen by a doctor, Young Thug was alert and not severely ill. His condition today is not known as of press time.

Last month, AllHipHop.com broke the news that the Atlanta rap star made an urgent plea for bond, marking his fourth request since his arrest in May 2022.

His legal team argued that he was “languishing” in the Cobb County Jail, with his diet consisting mainly of junk food such as chocolates and chips.

Young Thug is one of ten defendants in the YSL RICO case. The trial has been underway since January, with jury selection ongoing, but no jurors have been seated yet.

The rapper’s consecutive hospital visits and the resulting trial delays have introduced an unforeseen element to a complex and high-profile case.