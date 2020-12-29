Young Thug Implies He Has More Stadium Anthems Than Jay-Z

(AllHipHop News)
Another day, another comment from Young Thug that has a lot of people scratching their heads or rolling their eyes. In what seems to be a habit at this point, the Atlanta rapper expressed controversial opinions about another legendary Hip Hop artist that could be perceived as disrespectful.
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter – the solo act that holds the all-time record for most #1 albums (14) and sits in the Top 10 of acts with the most all-time Hot 100 chart entries (100) – was the man on Thugger’s lips this time. While appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Young Thug brought up Jay-Z as he was making a point about huge hit records.
“We ain’t talking about streams, sales. We ain’t talking about none of that. We talking about anthems. We talking about songs they know. When I perform I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium gonna know,” stated Thug. He then added, “Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that where the whole stadium finna sing.”
“Jay-Z don’t got 30 songs like that”
We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight.
Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ
— MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host Gillie Da King responded to his guest’s statement by saying, “[Jay-Z] got a lot though.” That led to the So Much Fun creator walking back his bold take about Hov. Thug replied, “I know he do. He probably got 50 of them b######. I’m not literally saying him. I’m just saying n##### who you think is the man.”
On the same show, Young Thug recalled an awkward meeting with Lil Wayne which gave the impression that Thugger felt slighted by the Young Money leader. There was also his recent appearance on T.I.’s Expeditiously podcast that made headlines because Thug downplayed Atlanta Hip Hop icon André 3000 for allegedly not wanting to collaborate with him on a song.