Young Thug & Kevin Durant To Executive Produce T-Shyne’s ‘Confetti Nights’

After collaborating with Meek Mill and J. Cole, the YSL rep is ready to drop another project.

Tafa “T-Shyne” Peters will release Confetti Nights on April 1. The East Coast performer recruited his YSL boss Young Thug and NBA superstar Kevin Durant as executive producers for the mixtape.

T-Shyne’s upcoming project is coming out via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. The Granada-born, New York-raised performer presented “30 for 30” and “Feed The Fam” as preludes for the release of Confetti Nights.

An official Caleb Seales-directed music video for “Feed The Fam” landed on YouTube last September. Tashi was behind the camera for the “30 for 30” visuals which arrived in January 2022.

In celebration of the “Feed The Fam” track, T-Shyne hosted the “Feed The Fam” event in The Bronx, New York City. On January 20, he gave away free meals to families in need.

“Top 5” Off Confetti Nights Is Coming Soon

The next Confetti Nights single is titled “Top 5.” Listeners can be on the look out for the song beginning March 18. T-Shyne already made “Top 5” available for pre-save/pre-add on several music streaming platforms.

Previously, T-Shyne released his debut project, The Immaculate, in 2018. That body of work featured Max B, Young Thug, S’natra, Strick, Denham, Juicy J, and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd.

T-Shyne Has Collaborated With Meek Mill & J. Cole

Before the Confetti Nights singles, 2020’s “Moncler” with Young Thug was T-Shyne’s first official release as a member of the Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment roster. Shyne later contributed to YSL’s chart-topping Slime Language 2 compilation.

Slime Language 2 hosts “That Go!” by T-Shyne, Young Thug, and Philadelphia-bred emcee Meek Mill. Shyne got the chance to collaborate with Hip Hop heavyweight J. Cole as part of Thugger’s “Stressed” off the 2021 studio LP Punk. “Stressed” opened at #69 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Besides T-Shyne, Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records is also the label home of Gunna, Lil Keed, Strick, and other acts. Confetti Nights will likely contain features from YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna.