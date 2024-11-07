Young Thug Says Lawyers Do “God’s Work” During FaceTime With Brian Steel & Law Students

Brian Steel is already finding creative ways to help Young Thug begin his community service journey as a part of the strict conditions of the 15-year probation sentence he received after accepting a non-negotiated plea deal in the YSL RICO case. On Wednesday (November 6), multiple videos began circulating on social media from Thug’s defense […]

Brian Steel is already finding creative ways to help Young Thug begin his community service journey as a part of the strict conditions of the 15-year probation sentence he received after accepting a non-negotiated plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

On Wednesday (November 6), multiple videos began circulating on social media from Thug’s defense attorney’s appearance as a guest speaker in front of a classroom full of law school students. In particular, the moment Steel decided to call Thugger on FaceTime and allow him to speak to the class at length, has since gone viral as Thug appears to share his thoughts on his case for the first time since he accepted his plea deal late last month on Halloween.

In his address to the students, not only did Thug attempt to convince them to become defense attorneys, he praised Steel for his “pedagogical” efforts and stressed the importance for legal counsel who will fight to keep people out of jail for the mistakes they have made.

“I think that the justice system could be very bad,” Young Thug said. “Sometimes it could be bad. And you got to always look at it like they’re there to put us in prison and you guys are here to keep us from prison. And Brian [Brian Steel] still is the best person possible. He’s very pedagogical and he should be a professor.”

Thug continued, underscoring how quickly anyone’s life can be upended by legal trouble, seemingly once again referencing the YSL RICO case, during which he spent over two years incarcerated for after being arrested in 2022 after being named in an indictment with over two dozen other co-defendants.

“I think you guys should become lawyers,” he said. “I think it’s very important to help people out of the situations that they’re in the best you can. I mean, what side you want to be on. You want to put people in prison for mistakes because everybody makes mistakes for human and everybody on this phone, everybody in this classroom, you always need to know that you want one mistake away.”

Thug signed off by using Steel as a divine example for why the students should consider becoming defense attorneys.

“And I feel like we need more people like Brian Steel on this earth and less people like that,” he said. “So I think it’s very, very, very important to become lawyers. I think it’s very, very important to be a lawyer over any other thing. Lawyers and doctors are the two greatest things that were ever founded. You actually help people and I think that that’s God work that’s doing the real God work. I think everyone of you in that classroom should become lawyers. For sure. Anything you need from me, I’m here.”

While it is unclear whether Young Thug’s address was as impromptu as it appears or part of a larger effort to satisfy the terms of his probation, it’s likely we will see more instances like this in the future and can likely expect the pair to appear together more formally as time progresses.

On October 31, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced Thug to 40 years, with the first five years served in prison, commuted by time served, 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the non-negotiated plea deal he accepted.

In addition to being ordered to serve 100 hours of community service each year of his probation, Thug will also be required to return to Atlanta to make community presentations focusing on anti-gang and anti-gun violence messaging four times a year. Thug’s probation will be followed by a backloaded 20 years, which can be served in custody if he fails probation.

Essentially, Thug will get out of jail immediately and remain on probation for 15 years. The judge also ruled that Thug has to stay out of the Atlanta Metro area for the first 10 years of his probation unless he needs to attend a funeral, wedding or such event of a close family member.

Check out the full post above.