Young Thug Seeks Probation Amendment For Holiday Gatherings In Atlanta 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug recently asked his attorney to get him off probation, and now he’s asked the court to allow him to visit Atlanta.

Young Thug is asking the court to amend the terms of his 15-year probation to allow him to visit relatives and attend family gatherings in Atlanta for the holidays.

Judge Whitaker slapped Thug with multiple strict conditions as part of his non-negotiated plea in the YSL RICO case, including a ban from the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his probation.

However, Young Thug and his attorney reportedly filed a motion to amend the terms of his probation less than two months after accepting the deal. He is also asking for permission to live in or visit his home in the prohibited district.

“Mr. Williams has family in the metro Atlanta area,” the motion reads in part, per WSBTV. “Specifically in the Atlanta, Georgia area and respectfully requests the ability to reside/visit, at times, in his home located in the city in the attached, under seal, document so that he can have family gatherings for holidays and other lawful reasons with his family, friends and business associates, which is a home already owned by Mr. Williams.”

Additionally, Thug’s attorney shared concerns for the rapper’s privacy. Florida law requires his address to be made public. However, Thugger’s attorneys asked that his Florida home address not be listed on a public website.

Even if a judge agrees, it’s uncertain if Young Thug will make it back to his Atlanta home for the holidays. His legal team requested a hearing to consider the amendment. However, there is currently no date for a hearing on the motion.

Young Thug Wants Off Probation

Meanwhile, Young Thug recently asked his lawyer, Keith Adams, to “get me off this probation.”

Adams happened to be in the middle of a live interview with Tiffany Adams when Thug called.

Adams revealed that Young Thug has some regrets over taking a plea deal. He said Thug called him after the final two YSL defendants walked free from jail. They were acquitted of all charges, with the exception of a gun charge for Stillwell.

“His reaction was twofold,” the attorney explained. “He was happy for [Gotti] and for Stillwell. Very happy. He was happy that they’re coming home. There was a part of him I think that was thinking, we probably should have gone all the way ’cause we would have been walking out of there with a not guilty verdict as well.”

He added, “There came a point where Jeffery made a decision to enter that plea and go home that day, and he did. So his reaction, he was happy for them [but] there was a little bit of regret on his part.”