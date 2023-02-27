Young Thug’s Sister Reveals Talk They Had While He Awaits RICO Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug and his 13 co-defendants are still waiting for a jury to be seated so their RICO trial can begin.

Young Thug’s sister Dolly White provided an update on the YSL rapper, who remains in jail on charges stemming from his highly-publicized RICO case.

Dolly White shared a few details about her recent conversation with Young Thug in an Instagram Stories post on Monday (February 27). Her brother maintained an optimistic view amid the jury selection process in his trial.

“I talked to My Twin Jeff,” Dolly White wrote on social media. “I told him I’m lonely out here without him. He said you supposed to be. I’ll be home in a minute. I miss tf out of him. Cause Dez B###### & N##### gone come & gone go so WE KNO HOW TO DEAL WIT YALL!!!!”

Young Thug and 13 co-defendants face trial in the YSL RICO case. Jury selection began in January.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the court intends to call more than 1,000 people as prospective jurors for Young Thug’s trial. The jury selection process is expected to last several months. Potential jurors are scheduled to appear in court in March, April and May.

Young Thug was one of the 28 YSL members indicted on RICO charges in 2022. Several men, including Gunna, accepted plea deals to avoid trial.