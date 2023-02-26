EXCLUSIVE: 1,200 People Expected To Be Called As Potential Jurors In Young Thug RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug was arrested on a slew of RICO charges last May, but the case has yet to go to trial. The jury selection process, meanwhile, is expected to take months. According to court docs obtained by AllHipHop, more than 1,000 people could be called as potential jurors.

As the docs explain, “The Jury Clerk shall send a sufficient number of subpoenas to result in the appearance of an additional 1200 prospective trial jurors: 300 on February 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.; 300 on March 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM; 300 on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.; and 300 on May 19, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. The prospective jurors will watch a pre-recorded reading of the indictment for this case and hear preliminary jury instructions from Chief Judge Glanville on these respective dates.”

Prospective trial jurors will also be required to complete a questionnaire prepared by the court under oath and return them to the jury clerk before leaving. They will then be examined for “potential hardships” such as a mental or physical disability.

Young Thug has a list of people he wants called to the witness stand, including Lyor Cohen. The former Def Jam executive and now YouTube’s Global Head of Music is one of 36 people included on the list. Kevin Liles, who co-founded 300 Entertainment with Cohen and previously served as EVP at Warner Music Group, is included as well.

The jury selection process for Young Thug’s trial began in early January, but as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Judge Ural Glanville said jury selection will take months.