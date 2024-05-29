T.I. Believes Young Thug Will Beat Georgia RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The King of the South predicts the YSL leader is coming home.

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams faces multiple charges in his ongoing criminal trial in Fulton County, Georgia. Fellow Atlanta-bred rapper T.I. thinks Thug will beat the case.

T.I. appeared on a morning radio show on Tuesday (May 28). At one point, the trap music legend spoke about Young Thug’s current legal troubles.

“He’s coming home,” the self-proclaimed King of the South told The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God about his presently incarcerated “About The Money” collaborator.

T.I. also said, “I don’t think that the prosecution has successfully proven a case of him knowingly and willingly participating in an active street gang. I just don’t see it.”

Fulton County prosecutors, led by District Attorney Fani Willis, accused Young Thug of several gang-related crimes. One of the YSL Records founder’s charges includes conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

“I don’t think that the witnesses they’ve called thus far have proven what they said they would prove,” T.I. added. “I just don’t think that the grounds of their case have been presented properly.”

Young Thug was among more than two dozen defendants indicted in the RICO case. YSL recording artist Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens pleaded guilty in December 2022 to a single charge of racketeering.