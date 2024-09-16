Young Thug Trial: Lawyer Says Witness “Will Not Survive” In Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A witness struggling with sickle cell disease was arrested to compel his testimony in the Young Thug RICO trial.

Attorney Dennis Scheib sought the release of his client Quindarrius “Lil D” Zachary in the Young Thug RICO trial on Monday (September 16). Zachary’s health was a concern after authorities arrested him on a material witness warrant on Friday (September 13).

Scheib told Judge Paige Reese Whitaker his client would die if he remained in the Fulton County Jail. Zachary, whose name came up multiple times in Young Thug’s trial, was arrested to compel his testimony.

“He will not live, judge,” Scheib said.

According to Scheib, Zachary recently underwent two blood transfusions. Zachary’s family informed the judge he’s been battling sickle cell disease.

“He’s extremely sick,” Scheib explained. “He will not survive in Fulton County.”

Zachary was booked into the Fulton County Jail. Judge Whitaker said the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told her Zachary was back in Grady Memorial Hospital. Prosecutors confirmed the judge’s information. Scheib and the family weren’t informed about the transfer. Scheib spoke to Zachary’s family at 2 a.m. The family was under the impression Zachary was still stuck in jail.

Kenneth “Woody” Copeland, another key witness in the Young Thug trial, sent well wishes to Zachary on social media. Copeland was accused of snitching in the YSL RICO case.

“I’m pray for you little brother,” Copeland wrote to Zachary. “And we call this our justice system. God has all the power. I’m with you.”

Copeland called for Young Thug and the incarcerated rapper’s co-defendants to be released in a separate post.

“Father God we need you now more than ever I pray that you answer our prayer and free Jeffery & co-defendants,” Copeland wrote on Instagram. “The world has seen the treatment our justice system has done to us lock us up forced us to tell untruthful stories. The mistreatment is crazy. Wrong is wrong we have sympathy for all the victims and their families as kids bad choices are made and punishment is acceptable but this is a different story this is corruption this is madness and very personal.”

Young Thug’s convoluted trial began in 2023. He has remained in jail since his 2022 arrest.