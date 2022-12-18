Young Thug’s Team Blindsided By Gunna’s Plea Deal According To Wack 100

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“I spoke to Young Thug’s people,” the Game’s longtime manager said. “They can’t really attack it, but they let me know ’cause they know I’ma say something. They had no idea Gunna was about to do that. Zero.”

Young Thug and his team were allegedly blindsided by Gunna’s decision to cop a plea deal in their ongoing RICO case. During a recent Clubhouse chat, Wack 100 claimed Team Thugger had no idea Gunna would take a deal that would ultimately lead to his release.

“I spoke to Young Thug’s people,” he said. “They can’t really attack it, but they let me know ’cause they know I’ma say something. They had no idea Gunna was about to do that. Zero. They said that the Instagram post that went up is a fan page. That ain’t there real s###.”

He added: “The squad, the attorney’s, nobody had any idea that Gunna was gonna do that. Gunna management team always talks to Thug’s management team. Everybody kept quiet. It gets even deeper than that to where they felt the label knew and they said except to see Gunna try to breach Young Thug on the contact because of this, get free and go solo, then sign direct. So, he’s on some real f s###.”

Gunna walked out of Fulton County Jail on Wednesday (December 14) after seven months behind bars. His attorney, Steven Sadow, explained he’d taken an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty to avoid trial, where a harsher sentence is a bigger risk.

Wack 100, who’s typically outspoken on anything rap-related, has questioned Gunna’s release since the YSL rapper was released. As he stated in another Clubhouse conversation, “You’re not pleading guilty to a RICO, and they freeing you. There go the telling right there. He told.”

Wack 100 affiliate, 6ix9ine, also believes Gunna snitched to get out of jail. On Thursday (December 15), the controversial rapper shared a since-deleted post of Gunna on the stand and suggested Gunna ratted to save himself—just like he did. Check it out below.