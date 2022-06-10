YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again Crew Drops ‘Green Flag Activity’ Mixtape

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Louisiana native assembled his team for a new project

Baton Rouge-bred YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the Never Broke Again collective present a new 16-track mixtape. Green Flag Activity arrived today (June 10) via Never Broke Again, LLC/Motown Records.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again served as the executive producer for Green Flag Activity. Quando Rondo, Meechy Baby, NBA Herm, Big B, NoCap, and others made appearances on the project.

In April, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and P Yungin released a music video for the “Pull Up Actin” single. That visual amassed over 4.6 million views on YouTube. The song racked up over 4.5 million Spotify streams.

The “Gang Baby” posse cut with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rojay MLP, RJAE, and P Yungin came out the following month. Since its premiere, the “Gang Baby” video collected 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Previously, YoungBoy’s crew put out Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1 in 2021. That project also contained tracks by Quando Rondo, P Yungin, NoCap, Big B, and more rappers.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s most recent solo effort, Colors, landed on DSPs in January. The 22-year-old rhymer also teamed with North Carolina’s DaBaby for the Better than You collaborative mixtape.