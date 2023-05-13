YSL Lawyer Buys Lemon Pepper Wings From Magic City For Trial Attorneys

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The judge told the attorney he had to buy lunch for everyone or else …

As if Young Slime Life lawyers couldn’t be any more out of control, one counsel has proven he is just as hood as his clients.

According to WSB-TV, after being held in contempt of court for coming to a hearing late last week, Suri Chadha Jimenez was ordered to buy lunch for all the lawyers on the case.

Jimenez is representing Coradrius Dorsey. Dorsey is one of the other co-defendants indicted on RICO charges with Young Thug and Young Slime Life gang.

The no-nonsense Judge Ural Glanville gave him two alternatives. Either he buys lunch for everyone or gets an odd punishment like writing a term paper.

Jimenez opted to pay for the lunch.

He bought all of the attorneys Lemon Pepper wings from Magic City, which according to many is the best spot in the city.

News reporter Michael Seiden posted pictures and commented, “YSL defense attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez is no longer headed to jail after he complied w/ Judge Glanville’s order to buy lunch for all the lawyers after he was held in contempt of court last week. Can’t go wrong with Lemon Pepper @themckitchen@magiccity @chadha_law @5inventedSwagg @wsbtv #NoCap#YesPlease.”

The trial is about to start.

During the pre-trial hearings, Young Thug attempted to be present at each one. However, on Friday, he got sick and had to be taken to the hospital.

No word on his medical condition.