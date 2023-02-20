Yung Bleu Claims “Major Labels & Machines” Are Trying To “Bury” Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Bleu has released two studio albums during his 10-year career: the gold-certified Moon Boy and last year’s Tantra. Despite giant features from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, Bleu seems to think he’s not as successful as he should be. On Sunday (February 19), the Alabama native shared some thoughts on his trajectory via Twitter and suggested the industry is preventing his ascension.

“I’m probably never gonna be respected as a artist but whoever been around me in the studio know ima genius when it come to music,” he wrote. “The real secret is these major labels and machines try to bury me cuz I never took they contracts. So I never get looks, the opportunities to display my talent to the world. But I’m pushing out product for all they artist in private. Maybe I’ll sign to a major one day so my fans can finally see me blow up big as I should be. I’ll do it for y’all if I ever did it.”

Yung Bleu was previously signed to Columbia Records through Boosie Badazz’s label, Bad Azz Music Syndicate. Tantra was released by his own imprint, Moon Boy University, and distributed by Empire. The project included contributions from Fivio Foreign, Zayn, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo. Production was handled by Bleu himself, Murda Beatz, Jerry Lang II, Robby Hale, Teldrick Smith and Preme, among others.

Bleu’s most successful single, 2020’s “You’re Mines Still,” peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was remixed by Drake. His latest song, “Games Women Play,” was released last week ahead of his next album, Love Scars 2, which is expected to arrive in April.