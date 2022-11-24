Yung Gravy Denies He Is “Stuffing” Addison Rae’s Mom

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Gravy has finally come forward to deny reports he is dating Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling.

Yung Gravy has revealed he isn’t in a relationship with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling.

The rapper and TikTok star walked the red carpet together in coordinating lavender outfits at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, in August, leading many to believe they were an item.

However, despite their public displays of affection on the red carpet, Yung Gravy set the record straight in an interview with E! News and insisted they are not dating.

“When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before,” he said. “I’ve seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before. I didn’t really know what it meant. I was like, ‘Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.’ I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you’re together together.

“I needed a date and we had flirted online before and I invited her to come through. We got a couple of nights beforehand to chill before the actual thing so it wasn’t like we just met, but she’s a sweetheart. We had a good time. We are not ‘dating dating’. It’s hard to date when you’re traveling all the time.”

The 26-year-old, real name Matthew Hauri, did little to dispel the speculation on the VMAs red carpet as he told MTV reporters at the time that he and Sheri met online and “connected right away.”

“I’m into MILFs, and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match,” he said of the 43-year-old.

Sheri confirmed she had split from Addison’s father, Monty Lopez, in July.