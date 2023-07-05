Yung Joc Blasts Women Who Chose A $50 Gift Card Over Meeting Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Joc is best known for releasing the 3x-Platinum “It’s Goin’ Down” single. He also gained fame for appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and hosting a radio show on Streetz 94.5.

This week saw 856 Entertainment share a video where someone asked people if they preferred to have a $50 Amazon gift card or 30 minutes with Yung Joc. Most of the women answered they would take the gift card.

Yung Joc got wind of 856 Entertainment’s Instagram post about him. The 42-year-old New Joc City album creator jumped into the comment section to let the world know how he felt about the results of the impromptu poll.

“Y’all would have no choice cause I wouldn’t f### with not one of them in the first place. 1. I’m happily married 2. That s### [cap],” wrote Yung Joc on the social media platform.

Joc continued, “3. He never said have sex with me he just said 30 min with me and y’all would get at least $300 worth of food and shots if I did allow y’all in my immediate vicinity 😂😂😂 4. I ain’t never had a problem getting no woman lol 5. I would give y’all $100 Amazon gift card to stay the fvxk over there ❤️.”

Hypothetical questions like “50 Amazon gift card or 30 mins with Yung Joc?” have become a trendy topic on the internet. For example, social media users engaged in the “$500,000 or dinner with Jay-Z” debate for years.

Earlier this year, Soulja Boy took issue with people deciding that $250 in food stamps is more valuable than a dinner with the “Crank That” hitmaker. In response, Soulja went on an expletive-filled rant where he called the women “AIDs-infested hoes.”