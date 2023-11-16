Yung Miami Responds To Rumors She Shaded Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did the podcaster purposely not mention her rap peers?

2023 has been a big year for women in Hip-Hop. Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were among the female rappers to continuously make headlines this year.

Cosmopolitan sat down with Yung Miami and JT for the outlet’s Cheap Shots show. Part of that interview included the City Girls being asked to name eight other women they have worked with during their career.

Miami listed Latto, Ciara, Lola Brooke, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Muni Long and Kim Petras. The Caresha Please podcast host then said, “That’s all… I don’t got no more. I think that’s all the female artists.”

Following Yung Miami’s incomplete response, someone behind the camera suggested Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat as other collaborators. Both City Girls reacted by laughing and moving on.

Some social media users questioned why neither City Girls member mentioned Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion or Doja Cat. The Miami-bred duo collaborated with Cardi on “Twerk.”

City Girls also appeared on “Pastor” and “Do It On The Tip” with Megan Thee Stallion. In addition, Miami and JT’s City on Lock album hosted the song “P#### Talk” featuring Doja Cat.

“We literally had 30 seconds to remember the [people] we collaborated with in the spur of the moment lol, it was [supposed] to be fun. Y’all [people] really make up ANYTHING S###!” Yung Miami tweeted in response to the online heat.