Yung Miami’s Reality Show Reportedly Headed To BET

Fans shouldn’t expect to see JT on the program.

Yung Miami is taking her talents to the small screen for a new reality show. According to a new report, one-half of the City Girls duo will showcase her life on a cable channel.

The Jasmine Brand published an article on Thursday (December 21) claiming Yung Miami’s upcoming series will air on BET. A Day In The Life of Miami has been floated as a title for the program.

“I got a reality show coming out, the City Girls dropping an album, my podcast. Just everything,” Miami told Billboard on the red carpet of the September 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Yung Miami hosts Caresha Please. The “Act Up” performer’s podcast won Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2023 BET Awards in June. Caresha Please has featured interviews with Trina, Summer Walker and more.

During an October interview with The Breakfast Club, JT confirmed that she will not be a major part of Yung Miami’s reality show. The other City Girls member expressed wanting to focus on music instead.

City Girls released their third studio album, RAW, on October 20. The 18-track project only collected around 10,000 first-week units, which led to some social media users making fun of the QC-backed group.

While Yung Miami’s reality series has apparently found a network home, Hulu recently dropped her boyfriend’s pending reality series. The streaming service scrapped Diddy’s show after numerous sexual misconduct and abuse allegations against the mogul came to light.