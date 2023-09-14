Yung Miami Reacts To Negative Comments About Her VMAs Outfit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some critics put the City Girl on the “Worst Dressed” list.

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and pictures of the southern rapper’s unconventional look made the rounds on social media.

A lot of the online reactions to Yung Miami’s dress were negative. She even made some publications’ “Worst Dressed Lists” for the VMA ceremony on Tuesday, September 12.

Yung Miami apparently got wind of the criticism. The City Girls member took to the X platform to share her thoughts on the cold critiques from the collective internet.

“Maybe it gotta grow on y’all [I don’t know] but I loved it 😍😍😍😍,” posted Miami on Wednesday afternoon. Her response collected 1 million views, 13,000 likes, and more than 1,000 reposts.

Maybe it gotta grow on y'all idk but I loved it 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UXZlMCdLVP — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 13, 2023

Yung Miami’s experience at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards also included an on-stage appearance. The host of the Caresha Please podcast performed as part of Diddy’s Global Icon Medley.

King Combs and Keyshia Cole also showed up for Diddy’s set which featured “I’ll Be Missing You,” “Bad Boy for Life,” “Gotta Move On,” “I Need a Girl (Part Two)” and “Last Night.”

Earlier this month, Yung Miami faced unfavorable opinions about her attire for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in California. The “Act Up” hitmaker may have the chance at another red carpet moment at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.