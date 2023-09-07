Yung Miami Claps Back At Troll For Clowning Her Beyoncé Tour Outfit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The City Girl’s tribute to Queen Bey was met with some ridicule.

A star-studded list of celebrities attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stops in Inglewood, California. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee was among the famous names to show up at SoFi Stadium.

Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday by asking attendees to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to her Los Angeles-area shows. Yung Miami took it a step further. The City Girls member rocked a Queen Bey-inspired outfit.

Yung Miami shared photos of her getup for the Renaissance World Tour on Instagram and X. However, at least one person on social media slammed the “Act Up” rapper’s choice of attire for the evening.

“Caresha blew me with that costume for [Beyoncé’s] concert… Girl,” read a message from the @_kiarajsmith X account. The person later deleted the post or limited who could see it.

That did not stop Yung Miami from responding to @_kiarajsmith before the remark was removed. The Caresha Please podcast host had some choice words for her online critic.

Yung Miami clapped back by posting, “Hoe shut up it was a COSTUME!” That tweet collected more than 13,000 views since showing up on the platform around 11:16 p.m. on September 6.

Over the last several months, Caresha has used her social media pages to react to criticisms directed at her. For example, Miami blasted media personality DJ Akademiks in May for calling her a “side chick” for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Even Diddy fired back at Akademiks. The “Gotta Move On” performer stated, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”