Yungeen Ace Arrested Over Firearms In Florida

Yungeen Ace, who’s been plagued by gang-related legal issues, ran into more trouble due to a traffic stop.

Jacksonville Beach police arrested Yungeen Ace on Monday (April 15). According to local reports, the rapper was charged with possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday (April 16).

Officers said Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Keyanta Bullard, had “constructive possession” of three handguns. Authorities found multiple firearms, including a loaded semi-automatic weapon with armor-piercing rounds, inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was one of six passengers in the SUV.

The 26-year-old rapper survived a drive-by shooting after getting shot eight times in 2018. His brother Trevon Bullard, Jercoby Groover and Royale D’Von Smith Jr. were killed in the shooting. Yungeen Ace was reportedly the target in retaliation for the 2017 shooting death of Zion Brown.

Yungeen Ace is a member of Jacksonville’s ATK gang, the rivals of rapper Foolio’s KTA gang. Brown was Foolio’s cousin.

Authorities arrested Yungeen Ace for a probation violation after he was released from the hospital in June 2018. He was busted for violating his probation again in October 2018. The ATK rapper was sentenced to 31 months of probation for an accessory charge in 2017.

Yungeen Ace was involved in another deadly incident when he was ambushed at a hotel in 2019. Jeremy Brookins, who was part of the rapper’s entourage, was killed.

“It was a setup and it wasn’t my son they were after,” the victim’s mother Veronica Dixon-Brookins told News4Jax. “He died trying to find out what was going on.”

Fellow ATK rapper Ksoo, whose real name is Hakeem Robinson, and his brother Abdul Robinson Jr. await trial for murder in the gang’s deadly feud with KTA. Authorities accuse Ksoo of killing Adrian “Bibby” Gainer and Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick. Ksoo’s father Abdul Robinson Sr. agreed to testify against his sons.