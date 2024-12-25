Yungeen Ace Declares ATK Collective’s End Over Crew’s Failure To Cover Funerals & Legal Fees

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It appears as though Youngeen Ace is fed up with entourage and has decided to completely upend his lifestyle as a result.

On Monday (December 23), the “Do It” rapper set the internet ablaze with an impassioned livestream that marked the end of his notorious ATK [Ace Top Killer] crew. In an emotionally charged tirade, the Florida rapper expressed his frustration with his team’s lack of loyalty and effort when it mattered most.

“I say no more ATK, there ain’t no more,” Yungeen Ace began. “You n#ggas don’t do s#it. When the time for the lawyer should be paid, where the f#ck n#ggas be at?”

Ace continued, specifying that his criticism of his crew seemingly falls on deaf ears, considering they’re never actually around when the major decisions need to be made — suggesting it’s not a coincidence either.

“When n#ggas be dying, n#ggas need to get buried, when the time to spend that money, where the f#ck do n#ggas be?” he demanded.

He added that his frustration also stems over what he saw as empty words and false support from his peers.

“N#ggas always got s#it to say but don’t be on s#it, man,” he said. “They don’t get no feet wet or nothing. You n#ggas just be talking.”

As his rant continued, Ace made it clear that his decision to dissolve ATK was rooted in a lack of collective responsibility.

“If we all homeboys, we’re supposed to do that s#it together,” he said.Split it down the middle. But you n#ggas ain’t on that,” he said. “Your dog die, nobody’s mama should pay no money to bury their kid. As we all is one, we supposed to go do it together.”

He also alluded to his Ace’s belief that internet culture and clout-chasing behavior.

“This internet do it to you, n#gga. Hate you, n#gga. I hate this internet. I hate all you b#tch-a#s, scary-a#s n#ggas. They don’t know no principles and s#it.”

Though he is clearly moving purely off of emotion, it may be a smart move for Yungeen Ace either distance himself from, or dismantle the ATK gang all-together. Earlier this year following the fatal shooting of Foolio, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told media at a press conference that Yungeen Ace and his ATK gang were on watch in the city.

“Yungeen Ace has long been known in Jacksonville,” Waters said. “We are consistently monitoring those groups. We have people that are always watching them. But he can’t move around in Jacksonville without us knowing about it. And that’s for the betterment of our community.”

Watch the explosive livestream in the post above.