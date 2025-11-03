‘I’m willing to bet it’s someone who owns a restaurant near you’: Nevada woman runs a brew pub. Then a mystery customer costs her ‘thousands’ of dollars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Nevada brew pub owner is asking for help identifying a mystery customer that vandalized her business and cost her thousands of dollars in repairs and lost business.

TikTok user Lauren Taylor (@nevadabrewworksboca), the owner at Nevada Brew Works, posted a video about the deliberate act of sabotage in a video posted on Oct. 22. She says the brazen act, which shut down the pub during “Monday Night Football,” was caught on camera, cost the two-week-old restaurant thousands in lost revenue, and resulted in dozens of customer refunds.

Surveillance footage captured a tattooed man turning off the gas supply from outside. This behavior fits a troubling pattern of business vandalism plaguing Las Vegas establishments. The incident is particularly troubling in a time when Las Vegas, as a tourism city, is facing a significant downturn.

With the perpetrator’s face clearly visible on camera, Taylor’s family-owned business is hoping someone can identify him before he strikes again.

“Somebody cost our restaurant thousands of dollars on Monday,” Taylor said, as she held her sleeping baby. “We just opened our restaurant on October 6th. This past Monday, during ‘Monday Night Football,’ during the dinner rush, we get a call while we’re out for our anniversary dinner that the gas is not working at the restaurant.”

A Mystery Customer Costs Nevada Brew Pub

She said her husband, Jason, went over to the restaurant to figure out the issue. “Mind you, we informed all the customers that we can’t give them their dinner,” she continues. “We refunded their tickets.”

Despite the refunds, Taylor worries this sequence of events made a bad impression. “Possibly, many of those people won’t return because of their experience,” she says. “Also, how many one-star reviews are we gonna get on Yelp because of this, further encouraging people not to come to our establishment?”

Her husband got the gas turned back on and then pulled the camera footage. It shows a man with tattoos getting out of his car and turning off the gas. It’s pretty blatant. It appears to be relatively unconcerned and unbothered by being caught.

“So please, if anybody knows who this guy is, please write in the comments,” she asks. “We’re filing a police report. We’re gonna contact the gas company to see if they know who it is.”

Viewers Speculate About Mystery Customer’s Motives

The comments were ablaze with thoughts from armchair investigators.

“This is insane! I am willing to bet it’s someone who owns a restaurant near you,” said one woman.

One person asked a snarky question, but in reality, it was not as straightforward as it seemed. “Your employees couldn’t simply have checked if the gas was on?” they asked. “You need a new manager.”

However, Taylor replied that, “We would have liked them to check the main, yes. My husband got in trouble with gas company for turning the gas back on. Apparently, it’s very dangerous to do that and should only be done by the gas company.”

“Who wakes up one day and says, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna go turn their gas off,'” asked one commenter.

Las Vegas Grapples With Increased Vandalism

Unfortunately, this action is part of a growing issue in Las Vegas. The problem is so severe that the City of Las Vegas issued a $250,000 security grant to downtown businesses due to the increase in vandalism and break-ins. De Thai Kitchen, Dig It! Coffee Co., and Tacotarian have all reported being targeted over the last year. The city is offering up to $5,000 per business for security upgrades.

However, an even more significant issue is Las Vegas’ broader downturn. A Fox Business report from October details how the Nevada tourism sector is responding to an 11.3% year-over-year decrease in visitor traffic.

And it is not just Las Vegas. Florida and Hawaii are also reporting significant drops in visitors. Fewer international travelers are entering the United States, and, unfortunately, this trend is likely to continue.

All Hip Hop reached out to Taylor for additional information.