Bev cart girl goes to Mariners game in Seattle. They put her up on the big screen for Speed Dating game—and it backfires in an unexpected way: ‘I’m annoyed for you’

‘And this is why we stalk before a first date.’

Lola Diffner (@loladiffner) went to a Seattle Mariners game at T-Mobile Park and wound up in one of those fun between-innings games with fans. She was chosen to play a speed-dating game with a young man named Blake. They “matched” in the game, but things weren’t all that they seemed when it came to brass tacks.

Seattle Mariners Speed Dating Game Starts Strong

On Tuesday night, April 21, Diffner went to see the Mariners take on the Athletics. Identified as a “bev cart girl,” she was picked to participate in a brief speed-dating game to see if they could match a pair of strangers. She was matched with Blake, a local student.

The pair seemed locked in; they answered the series of questions with “yes” or “no” paddles. They can see each other on the stadium Jumbotron, and when the question of whether they would go out on a date again arises, they both raise the “yes” paddle.

The crowd at T-Mobile Park was happy for them.

Then Blake Throws a Curveball

Blake even got Diffner’s number, and so he texts her, as follows:

“Hey Lola, just wanted to let you know I do have a girlfriend. She told me to do the speed dating thing for fun haha. I’m still down for a game though, was gonna see what cool giveaway they were doing soon.”

So, essentially, he did the game to be on a big screen at a game and participated while having a girlfriend. It’s nasty work. The idea that his girlfriend made him do it and that he had no say-so is ridiculous.

Let’s just get to what the people are saying.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Jumbotron Gone Jumbo-Wrong

One woman who says she was at that game wrote in the comments, “I WAS THERE! I’m so annoyed for you.”

The most obvious question, as one person wrote, is, “Why would he say yes if he has a girlfriend? I’m so confused.” One person just didn’t believe Blake at all, writing, “She did NOT tell him to do the speed dating thing for fun.”

But the Mariners’ social media team found out about Diffner’s story and reached out to her directly via a comment.

“We got your back, Lola… we’re going to hook you up with four tickets, four on-field batting practice passes and a signed baseball!” they said. “That way, you get to pick your own date and get a VIP experience at the game!”

All’s well that ends well.

Not So Happy Endings

These Jumbotron situations can be 50/50 propositions. It ultimately worked out for Diffner, but you remember that one time at the Coldplay concert last year?

At Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, during the British band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour on July 16, 2025, the kiss cam landed on a couple embracing, swaying to the smooth tunes. When they saw they were on the Jumbotron, they scattered like roaches. The man ducked behind a glass pane, and the woman covered her face, making it even worse.

Chris Martin quipped—from the stage, mind you—that they were either having an affair or were very shy. Internet sleuths did what they do and identified them as Andy Byron, the married CEO of tech company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer. The thing is, neither of them was with their respective spouses.

Both resigned within days. Cabot lost her marriage, though it appears it was essentially over by the time of the event. The clip picked up over 90 million views on TikTok.

AllHipHop reached out to Diffner by TikTok direct message and comment, and to the Seattle Mariners via email. We will update this story if either party gets back to us.