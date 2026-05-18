Texas woman goes to Walmart. Then she looks at their fan display: ‘Walmart… I have a question’

A Texas woman took a trip to Walmart and then noticed something peculiar. The store had a fan display, with so many fans stacked on top of each other that she wouldn’t be able to grab one without the entire thing crashing down.

“I’m at Walmart, and I have a question,” TikToker Kelli Davis (@crnflkthedstryr) said in a post with over 11,300 views. The woman had noticed the tower of fans, which was five products high, and seemingly didn’t know how any person would get a fan out. It’s unclear why this particular Walmart had so many of the $23.86 products in stock, although Davis did not seem to be a “big fan” of them.

In Davis’s video, she pans over the large number of products available. The fans were stacked in multiple directions. Some were facing outward toward Davis’s camera, while others were stacked facing the display. The combination created a tower in the middle of the store that was taller than most aisles.

Walmart’s Stocking Choices

Davis hasn’t been the only person to notice some questionable overstock in Walmart stores.

In preparation for the summer, sometimes Walmart puts out mass quantities of products that customers will frequently buy. Fans, for instance, tend to get put out in mass at Walmart stores.

One Walmart employee posted a photo of their store’s fan display, which had “no pallet or sign.”

“They will sell either way is what management thinks,” one commenter said.

Another presumed employee commented on the tendency for Walmart to put out large amounts of fans, saying, “They will sit there until the first heat wave. then people will be buying them at 1 a.m. because they can’t sleep. [It] happens every year.”

A few commenters added their insights as to why Davis’s Walmart store might have so many Lasko fans.

One viewer mentioned that Davis might live in a college town. Stores near colleges generally put out a large number of products like fans, mini-fridges, and portable electronic units for students. It makes it easy for them to have access to amenities when living in dorms or student housing.

Typically, though, college towns put out those displays in late June and early July alongside other back-to-school products.

Other viewers suggested that the store decided to simply put out all of its stock at once. “They probably have too much in stock and not enough space on top or in the back could also be they are selling so fast that they need them out for constant [re-upping],” one viewer said.

Either way, the stack looked like a lawsuit, at least according to some viewers. “It’s called ‘The Lawsuit Tower,’” one viewer added.

AllHipHop reached out to Davis via TikTok direct message and comment. We’ve also reached out to Walmart via press form. We’ll let you know if either party responds.