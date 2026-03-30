Woman says she got dress-coded at a Miami hotel—then she looks around at the other guests: ‘The issue is JEALOUSYYY’

‘Your steak is TOO JUICEY and your lobster is CLEARLY too buttery!!’

A woman says she and a friend were singled out and dress-coded at a Miami hotel for wearing bikinis in the lobby. She wonders why other guests weren’t approached for doing the same thing.

TikTok creator Chloe (@chloeforero) posted a video about the experience earlier in the week. “Yesterday I got dress-coded at the hotel we were previously at, and it was such a deeply embarrassing and confusing experience for me,” she says to start the video.

Chloe explains that she arrived at the hotel on Thursday, and upon her arrival, she saw guests wearing bikinis walking in and out of the hotel. She assumed that it was OK because no one told the women she saw anything.

Why Did Chloe Get Dress-Coded at This Miami Hotel?

As Chloe prepared for checkout about 72 hours later, she dressed in a bikini and went down to the lobby. That’s where she says she was approached by a hotel employee.

“And I get dress-coded in a very rude way,” Chloe says. “She was like, ‘What are you doing? You are dressed very inappropriately. This is a nice establishment. You’re in public.’”

Chloe says that the woman was unnecessarily rude and that she didn’t approach other women of different body types. “Is it just because my butt is fat?” Chloe asks. “What’s the issue?”

This triggered Chloe because it brought up feelings from the last time she was dress-coded as a teenager. “I grew up with people policing how I dressed, but I also saw that some of the things I couldn’t wear other girls could wear, if you catch my drift,” Chloe says. “I am a curvier girl, and unfortunately, I have dealt with people being weird about [that].”

In the video’s caption, Chloe wrote, “I wish you guys could’ve seen how she went about this because it was genuinely rude and odd. It seems she woke up on the wrong side of the bed. I understand having a dress code, but if you’re gonna have one, enforce it for EVERYONE.”

Viewers React to the Miami Hotel Dress Code Story

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted to Chloe’s story about being dress-coded for wearing a bikini in a Miami hotel.

“The issue is JEALOUSY,” wrote one viewer.

“I have never heard of hotels dress coding people,” said a second person.

“I’m curvy on top and my friend is curvy on bottom,” said a third person. “She can’t wear jean shorts without people judging her and I can’t wear tank tops without people judging me. It’s crazy how different people treat the exact same clothing.”

Someone else said, “I relate to this so much. Growing up having a certain body type got me dress-coded when other people would be wearing the same kind of clothing. It’s definitely not a good feeling.”

Are Hotel Dress Codes Common?

According to this Business Insider piece on tourism in Miami, many tourists do indeed walk around in swimwear. Additionally, hotels being picky about what guests wear in the lobby and other common areas isn’t limited to Miami. Several commenters in this Facebook thread about what to wear to the pool at a hotel in the Bahamas suggest wearing a cover-up.

And, yes, research shows that dress codes disproportionately impact people who don’t fit into traditional beauty standards established in the media. That can lead to suspensions, mental health challenges, and other challenges.

AllHipHop contacted Chloe via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We will update this story if she responds.

@chloeforero I wish you guys could’ve seen how she went about this because it was genuinely rude and odd. It seems she woke up on the wrong side of the bed…I understand having a dress code but if you’re gonna have one, enforce it for EVERYONE! ♬ original sound – chloeforero