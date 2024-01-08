10 Anticipated Movies for 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

From Deadpool to Magical Negroes, 2024 is looking pretty good for the movies. Peep a preview of some upcoming flicks.

2024 is off and running. Last year was an amazing year of cinema with a wide assortment of offerings on numerous platforms. Artistry in film continues to evolve and revolutionize storytelling. We are beyond excited at the vast prospects. Too many to name, we’ve decided to highlight some upcoming movies that include Black actors, directors, and other creatives. They pave the way for future generations and exemplify the diversity, tenacity, and ingenuity needed to pay it forward.

We Grown Now (2024): Directed by Minhal Baig, this drama set in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing complex in 1992, follows the lives of two best friends, Malik and Eric. Featuring Jurnee Smollett, Lil Rel Howery, and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Dune: Part II (March 2024): Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic continues with Paul Atreides and Chani leading the Fremen in a quest for vengeance and a fight against a foreseen grim future. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 2024): In this Wes Ball-directed sci-fi action film, set centuries after Caesar’s era, an ape leader’s tyranny spurs a chimpanzee and a young human on a crucial mission. Stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon, and Eka Darville.

The American Society of Magical Negroes (March 2024): Kobi Libii’s satirical fantasy comedy, critiquing the Magical Negro trope. It follows Aren, inducted into a society aiding White people’s lives. Stars Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Michaela Watkins, Aisha Hinds, Tim Baltz, Rupert Friend, and Nicole Byer.

Ricky Stanicky (March 2024): Peter Farrelly’s fantasy comedy about three friends who hire an actor to play a fictional person they’ve blamed for their misdeeds over the years. Features Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, John Cena, Lex Scott Davis, and Toni Braxton. (There’s no trailer available, but enjoy a preview of Prime videos suite of 2024 movies.)

A Quiet Place: Day One (June 2024): Michael Sarnoski directs this post-apocalyptic horror prequel in the A Quiet Place series, featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou.

Deadpool 3 (July 2024): The 34th MCU film, a sequel to Deadpool 2, combines superhero action with humor. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni. Enjoy a concept trailer below.

Joker: Folie à Deux (October 2024): Joker: Folie à Deux is the follow-up the 2019 film Joker. In this sequel, Joaquin Phoenix returns to his celebrated role as the iconic DC Comics character, the Joker. Joining the cast is Lady Gaga, who will portray Harley Quinn, adding a new dynamic to the story. Zazie Beetz is set to return, reprising her role as Sophie Dumond from the original film. Enjoy a concept trailer until the official one emerges.

Gladiator 2 (2024): Gladiator 2 the much-awaited epic historical drama, is directed by Ridley Scott and stands as a sequel to the original Gladiator (2000) movie. Crafted by screenwriter David Scarpa, the film features an impressive cast including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Pedro Pascal. Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi return to reprise their roles from the first film. A fan-made trailer was recently released. Check it out.

The Book of Clarence (January 2024) In this film, a man beset by misfortune tirelessly endeavors to improve his family’s circumstances while battling the chains of debt. His life takes a turn as he becomes enthralled by the rise of a charismatic Messiah (Jesus), leading him to stake everything on forging his own destiny toward a higher existence. Through his journey, he comes to realize that faith’s transformative power might be his sole escape. This movie, both penned and directed by Jeymes Samuel, is a collaborative production effort by Samuel, Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Tendo Nagenda. It features an ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.