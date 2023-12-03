AllHipHop Remembers OG Tim “Styles” Sanchez, West Coast Rap Journalist With Heart

Rest In Peace To Tim “Styles” Sanchez! The West Coast journalist had an amazing legacy of giving back. Chuck “Jigsaw” discusses his contributions to the culture.

Rest in Peace to Tim Sanchez, fondly known as Styles, a name synonymous with West Coast rap journalism. The good brother will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless artists he championed. He’s a man who left an indelible mark on the world of Hip-Hop and West Coast culture.

Sanchez was undoubtedly one of the hardest and illest representative of West Coast rap journalism (all respect to all writers, photographers and others), and his unwavering dedication to the culture was unparalleled. His contributions to the Hip-Hop community and impact are immeasurable. Sanchez was a true pillar of support for artists, emerging and established alike, making sure the West Coast had a prominent voice in the ever-evolving Hip-Hop landscape.

Throughout his career, Sanchez’s passion for the West Coast Hip-Hop scene shone brightly and I was a witness. Whenever I needed to connect with legendary figures like Big Hutch (Cold 187um) from Above The Law or RBX or wanted to pay homage to Shock G with Money B, I knew I could always call Tim Sanchez. He was ever-present. He wasn’t just a journalist; he was a bridge between the artists and their fans, a champion of their talent.

Tim Sanchez’s journey began in the early 2000s with sites such as West Coast Ridaz and AllHipHop but eventually evolved into his his own site, westcoaststyles.com. He wrote for AllHipHop until the very end, continuing to advocate for the culture. His commitment to showcasing and celebrating West Coast talent was unwavering, and he also made sure he showcased his Mexican family too. He showed love and support for all things West Coast, writing, taking pictures and offering counsel to make sure we were covering things properly. He even extended his generosity by providing opportunities for young talents like young rap journalists. Tim Sanchez truly believed in giving back to the community he loved.

Many of your favorite rappers owe a debt of gratitude to him for opening doors and giving them a platform when they were just starting. It’s a testament to his character that he never sought acknowledgment or credit for his role in their success. Perhaps, in his passing, the world will finally recognize and celebrate the immense contribution he made to the game. This is my prayer, especially as we celebrate 50 years.

If there’s a heaven above, Tim Sanchez now stands among the Westside greats he admired so much, looking down on us. In recent years, his bond with those around him grew stronger. His dedication remained steadfast, and his final text to me echoed his eternal commitment: “I’m always here. Team AHH.” And, right before he passed, he managed to get to see the ceremony for Eazy-E street naming. That is so Tim Sanchez. His passion for the culture never wavered.

Rest in Peace, Tim Sanchez. Your memory lives on, forever etched into the fabric of Hip-Hop history. Thank you for everything you did for the culture—for AllHipHop—and for the lives you touched along the way. You wil be deeply missed, but your spirit will remain forever.

