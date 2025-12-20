Jake Paul Vs. Reality: Why His Netflix Loss To Anthony Joshua Is Perfect For Boxing

Jake Paul’s Netflix gamble ended the moment Anthony Joshua reminded the world that heavyweight boxing is not for play.

Jake Paul did not just lose. He finally got the ultimate reality check.

Anthony Joshua is a fully formed heavyweight with elite pedigree, size, timing, and ring IQ. At roughly 6’6″ and around 250 pounds, he is built for sustained violence at the highest level of boxing. Jake Paul is not. Jake is a natural cruiserweight, former YouTuber and Disney star, who has succeeded largely for an number of reasons. He controlled the variables like opponent selection, pacing, promotion and narrative. And he thought he could do this with AJ.

The illusion, or whatever it was, is gone.

Jake ran like Jesse Owens in Germany. He held on like he was EnVogue. When Jake’s body slowed down and fatigue set in, he was done. The fight effectively ended. That is when Joshua did what real heavyweights do. The Brit, born Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, finally cut off the ring, knocked a fumbling Jake Paul around…eventually landed flush. When Jake slowed down, it was lights out in spirit and in the physical form. He kept peddling “I’m a crazy white boy,” but we all saw through it.

Everything Is Political

Symbolism is important. Jake’s presentation, from the Hulk Hogan-inspired entrance to the association with Tekashi Snitch9, landed a certain way for a lot of people watching. The screaming N-words on the world’s stage was so off-putting. Hulk Hogan, a hero to some and a racist to others, got his a** beat in there too. Fair or not, many fans did not just see a boxer lose. They saw a clash of cultures in a time where aligning with a wanna-be king can have consequences in entertainment.

That’s why the reaction felt different. It wasn’t joy at someone getting hurt. It was relief that boxing still enforces consequences on multiple levels. Ali did it. Mike Tyson did it. Larry Holmes did. Hell, Ray Mercer did it. It happens all the time.

This Was Not a “Fight”

Anyone still pushing the “rigged fight” angle needs to stop. I mean, AJ is not Mike Tyson. There is no confirmed report of a staged or manipulated scrap with Mike, but it sure felt like it. I was present at that fight and found it incredibly disconcerting. But, people do strange things for $20 million. And, in boxing, stranger things have happened.

Joshua is still an active, high-level heavyweight with legacy and future earnings to protect. He immediately called out Tyson Fury – another elite – in the aftermath of Jake’s decimation. This was reportedly his largest payday, but not a payday that came with a wink and a nod. He was not there to play, perform or participate in theater. He came to do business, and he did. Jake’s broken jaw and body knows this as fact.

This was not a novelty opponent past his prime. This was not a sparring partner. This was a professional heavyweight reminding everyone that boxing has is all real.

Final Word

Jake Paul deserves credit for bringing eyeballs, money and platform power to boxing through Netflix. That matters. He continues to highlight and give women fighters the spotlight (and pay), which I absolutely love. That matters. But last night proved what purists have been saying all along:

You don’t play boxing.

You don’t cosplay heavyweight.

And eventually, the sport reminds you who it belongs to. Hey, I like to pretend I can box – in the gym or in the basement.

I interviewed Jake Paul once. At that time, which was at the onset of his career in boxing, he was respectful. He was youthful and enthusiastic at the challenge of becoming a boxer. But something changed and he became “the heel” in boxing terms. Perhaps now is the time for more healthy respect, less manipulative tactics and more sweet science.

As always, tell me what you think in the comments.