Kano And Daniel Kaluuya Join Creative Forces For “The Last Stand of The Kitchen”

“The Kitchen” tells a poignant tale of resilience, connection, and hope. The Daniel Kaluuya-directed film is set against the grim backdrop of a dystopian London, where the chasm between the rich and the poor has reached breaking point. The narrative unfolds in The Kitchen – a housing community fiercely clinging to the place they cherish as home amidst a city that has forgotten them.
The heart of the story lies with Izi (actor Kane “Kano” Robinson), a solitary individual forced by circumstances to reside in The Kitchen. Struggling to find an escape from the harsh realities of life, Izi’s path intersects with that of Benji, a 12-year-old boy wrestling with the loss of his mother. He yearns for a family. Together, Izi and Benji embark on a journey of survival and companionship, attempting to build a bond in a world conspiring against them.
Check out the trailer and let us know what you think about it.
DIRECTORS: Daniel Kaluuya & Kibwe Tavares
WRITERS: Daniel Kaluuya & Joe Murtagh
PRODUCERS: Daniel Kaluuya & Daniel Emmerson
STARRING: Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Ian Wright, BackRoad Gee, Cristale, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo