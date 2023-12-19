Kano And Daniel Kaluuya Join Creative Forces For “The Last Stand of The Kitchen”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Kitchen tells a powerful story of resilience, connection and hope. Kano and Daniel Kaluuya lead the charge in this poignant story set in a dystopian London.

“The Kitchen” tells a poignant tale of resilience, connection, and hope. The Daniel Kaluuya-directed film is set against the grim backdrop of a dystopian London, where the chasm between the rich and the poor has reached breaking point. The narrative unfolds in The Kitchen – a housing community fiercely clinging to the place they cherish as home amidst a city that has forgotten them.

The heart of the story lies with Izi (actor Kane “Kano” Robinson), a solitary individual forced by circumstances to reside in The Kitchen. Struggling to find an escape from the harsh realities of life, Izi’s path intersects with that of Benji, a 12-year-old boy wrestling with the loss of his mother. He yearns for a family. Together, Izi and Benji embark on a journey of survival and companionship, attempting to build a bond in a world conspiring against them.

DIRECTORS: Daniel Kaluuya & Kibwe Tavares

WRITERS: Daniel Kaluuya & Joe Murtagh

PRODUCERS: Daniel Kaluuya & Daniel Emmerson

STARRING: Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Ian Wright, BackRoad Gee, Cristale, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo