White Women For Kamala Harris Break Records

Earlier this week, Black women convened to raise, millions of dollars for Kamala Harris ($1.5 million in three hours), and her bid for the presidency. A day later, Black men jumped into the fray, after being heavily maligned, to raise even more millions ($2 million big bucks) for Kamala Harris. It almost seems like Black men and women were competing to see who could give the most money to the presidential hopeful! Maximum effort!

As I said, Black men have been criticized heavily for not being in support of the vice president. But I think we can put that to rest and say that most Black men are supporting her! Now, there are some people we still need to talk to, but for the most part, we are backing her. Several groups are sprouting up to usher in the first woman as the United States president. By the way, most civilized societies have already had women in great leadership positions like this. We are late.

Well, I can tell you that it looks like white women have entered the chat and are not playing! They said, “We are not letting Black people outdo us this time.” it should be noted, that when Donald Trump was elected president, it was white women that made the big difference in that election. They overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton at that time. They helped usher in this raging, racist wannabe dictator.

Zoom just broke a record as 131,000 "white women for Kamala" are holding a fundraising call on Zoom for VP Harris as I type this. It's the largest Zoom call in the company's history.



They are literally raising $20,000 per minute. Pop-star "Pink" just spoke from her plane! It's… — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 26, 2024

Anyway, 131,000 white people, mostly women, broke the record for Zoom attendance. They raised roughly $20,000 per minute in their fundraising effort for Kamala Harris! Pink was on that call! This was an insane effort! I think it’s a corrective measure too. At any rate, it’s looking perfect for the presidential hopeful. Is this in the bag? No! So we must continue pushing forward to ensure that Donald Trump is not in office. Be clear: regardless of how you feel about Kamala Harris, Donald Trump cannot be president. I think most people realize that. If you don’t know, now you do! There is a call for White dudes coming up soon. I’m gonna join that call because that’s far more interesting. I want to hear from the white dudes! 🤣🤣🤣