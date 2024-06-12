2Pac Was Nearly Cast As Jedi Knight In Early George Lucas “Star Wars” Film

There is no doubt in my mind that The Force would’ve been elevated by 2Pac!

In a twist that would likely make “The Force” itself do a double take, it’s emerged that George Lucas, the mastermind behind the Star Wars universe, had a secret dream in casting none other than the late, great 2Pac as a Jedi Knight in The Phantom Menace.

The tantalizing tidbit resurfaced recently, sparking wild speculation about what could have been had the iconic rapper not tragically passed away in 1996 before his audition. Could 2Pac have brought the same fire and intensity to the role of Mace Windu that he brought to the rap game and his other films? Let’s dive into this galactic “what if?” scenario and imagine why 2Pac wielding a light saber and taking on the Sith could’ve been as badass as it sounds.

My favorite random star wars fact is George Lucas first choice for Mace Windu was 2pac lol pic.twitter.com/ZyF1onbfON — Jason Maples (@jjmaples55) June 11, 2024

Imagine the explosive blend of 2Pac’s raw energy channeled into the tranquil discipline of a Jedi. 2Pac’s transformation into Mace Windu would have brought a unique edge to the Star Wars saga that likely would’ve changed the dichotomy of the franchise forever.

Picture him donning the Jedi robes, a look as iconic as his bandanas and Thug Life tattoos, standing tall and resolute on the Jedi Council. 2Pac’s tumultuous life, marked by a series of public feuds and controversial statements, mirrors the struggles of the Jedi Order in maintaining peace in a chaotic galaxy. His fierce advocacy for justice, reflected in tracks like “Keep Ya Head Up” and “Changes,” aligns with the Jedi’s commitment to balance and righteousness.

Can’t you just see 2Pac delivering a rousing speech to the Senate, his passion rivaling that of his lyrics? Perhaps he would have channeled the same intensity from his infamous interviews in which he spoke out against systemic oppression, now directed at the corrupt machinations of the Galactic Republic.

In a universe where peace hangs by a thread, 2Pac’s Mace Windu would’ve been the no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners Jedi the galaxy needed. Not to mention, his performance, by default, would’ve been up there with the Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover’s portrayals of the classic character Lando Calrissian.

Plus, 2Pac’s poetic and gritty lyrical style has fantasizing about what the soundtrack could have been. Imagine his iconic track “California Love” remixed with a Star Wars flair, blending Dr. Dre’s forward-thinking Hip-Hop beats with orchestral grandeur.

The essence of “Ambitionz Az a Ridah” could serve as his personal theme, with its menacing baseline and unyielding tempo capturing the essence of a Jedi warrior unafraid to defy the Sith. His song “Hail Mary” could echo through the halls of the Jedi Temple, its haunting melody and contemplative lyrics reflecting the trials and tribulations faced by those in tune with The Force. And It’s easy to envision a remastered version of “Me Against the World” playing during an epic lightsaber duel.

And the fact that 2Pac was also becoming a powerhouse on the silver screen, in his brief but impactful film career proves he embodied the versatility and depth that would have mandated portyaying the complex role of Mace Windu.

In the gritty drama Juice, 2Pac’s portrayal of the volatile Bishop highlighted his ability to convey a range of emotions from vulnerability to fierce determination, qualities that are essential in a Jedi Knight. As Lucky in Poetic Justice, he demonstrated a softer, more introspective side, perfect for the meditative aspects of a Jedi’s life. His performance in Above the Rim as the conflicted Birdie showcased a complexity that would have brought a rich, layered depth to Mace Windu’s character.

Overall, It’s not hard to imagine 2Pac, with his commanding screen presence and intense gaze, delivering powerful, memorable moments in the Star Wars saga. Who knows, maybe the West Coast rapper’s role could’ve ended up redefining what it means to be a Jedi Master, in turn, opening doors for other artists. I could totally see how 2Pac would’ve paved the way for artists such as Travis Scott or even Playboi Carti to realize their potential in the Star Wars universe.

Check out the post above for a glimpse of “Thug Wars” 2Pac.