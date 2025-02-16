50 Cent Keeps the Pressure On Big Meech & Rick Ross

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent shows why he’s the big gorilla in the midst.

Rick Ross and Big Meech’s “Welcome Back” Event Mysteriously Canceled

50 Cent is not letting up! The highly anticipated Big Meech and Rick Ross “Welcome Back” event, originally set for February 13, was canceled. Poof! Gone. No real explanations. And if there’s one person who loves a good Hip-Hop mystery, it’s ME! 50 Cent promises it was not him, but we’re not so sure.

So, what happened? That’s the million-dollar question. All we know is that something—or someone—put the brakes on what was supposed to be a grand celebration. “Big Meech is back!” The streets are buzzing, and so far, things aren’t looking too good. This week, 50 Cent had an absolute field day with this. I think I saw him running the 50-yard dash. Get it?

Fif wasted zero time jumping in the mix. He’s been lighting up social media with a relentless barrage of posts, clowning the entire situation. If you’ve been following 50 over the years, you already know: he’s the petty king of Hip-Hop beef. It’s a sport to him. And right now, Ross and Meech are the main event.

50’s history with Big Meech’s camp is deep. He’s been a vocal supporter of Meech’s release, played a key role in bringing his son Lil Meech into acting, and even gave him a prime role in the hit series BMF. So, if anyone has been down with them, knowing the ins and outs of the dynamic, it’s him. But, this thing has happened.

There’s a major shift in the air and many questions. Does this mean Meech and Lil Meech are now out of favor with Ross? Are they going to realign with 50 Cent? Can they? Or are they going to go a completely different direction?

I continue to wonder. Did Big Meech still get paid for the event that never happened? If so, at least that’s a win. But if not, this could be a sign of rocky roads ahead. he’s a major figure, but this step back into the world can get messy. Who’s really in his corner? Who’s just using his name? What is a crime boss to do?

One thing is clear: 50 Cent is not here for answers, just the smoke. In fact, he’s doubling down. At this point, someone needs to start a college course on 50 Cent’s trolling tactics because this man has elevated it to an art form.

For now, check out 50’s latest posts. Will they get deleted? Maybe. Will he keep going? Absolutely. See below.

Dang! He’s telling Lil Meech that Big Meech is ruining him!

Poor Lil Meech even liked a post about the cancellation.