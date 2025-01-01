50 Cent May Have Played Bigger Role In Skilla Baby’s Massive Casino Win Than His Detroit Lions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Witness the star power of 50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency as celebrity guests and guest performers take the stage and rappers such as Skilla Baby win big at the casino.

42 Dugg might want to reconsider his alliance with Yo Gotti and opt for a mentor such as 50 Cent if he wants to get a taste of the gambling success his rap counterpart Skilla Baby is currently experiencing.

In case you missed it, 50 Cent kicked off the first shows of his Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 27. In addition to making headlines due to the exclusive show attracting celebrity guests such as former child actress Amanda Bynes and Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel, 50 Cent’s superstar rapper connections also created a buzz and made waves due to their cameos in and around Las Vegas.

T-Pain and Jeremih were among the guest performers in the mix while his Power series star Gianni Poalo was also one of the celebrity attendees present.

In addition to connecting with his protégé DaBaby at his concert on December 30, 50 Cent also appeared to have invited out his latest mentee, Skilla Baby, to partake in the festivities. Lo and behold, the burgeoning Detroit rap upstart nearly stole the show even though he was spending time at another hotspot casino in Sin City.

To make a long story short, Skilla Baby turned a $7,000 bet on the Detroit Lions’ Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers into a six figure payday, which 50 Cent subsequently celebrated in an Instagram post.

“@_skillababy Fvcked The M casino up, 300,000 [money bag emoji] real quick. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post.

The craziest part about Skilla Baby’s bet is the fact that 50 Cent was seemingly giving him good luck energy without even knowing it, days beforehand.

In the comment section of a post AllHipHop shared featuring a portion of a new interview with the “Icky Vicky” rapper, 50 Cent wrote, “Skilla [Baby] up next can’t stop the wave.” While it may seem somewhat arbitrary, and unrelated to his win, 50 Cent’s high praises of Skilla Baby must’ve afforded him some sort of good vibes, considering the parlay bet he hit on appeared to have more than three legs attached to it. In essence, 42 Dugg would likely benefit from a 50 Cent co-sign right about now based on the generational sports gambling binge he’s been on as of late.