50 Cent Reacts To Chris Brown Allegedly Buying Up Quavo Concert Tickets  

Chris Brown allegedly took a page from 50 Cent’s beef playbook and copped a bunch of tickets for Quavo’s show.

50 Cent is weighing in on the Chris Brown and Quavo beef with some jokes after footage surfaced of a tiny crowd at the Migos rapper’s recent show.

Many fans believed that Breezy borrowed a tactic the G-Unit boss employed in his beef with Ja Rule and purchased hundreds of tickets so the Quavo would perform in front of an empty crowd.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Fiddy took to Instagram with an image, allegedly from Quavo’s concert. The photo was captioned, “Chris Brown really bough all of Quavos concert tickets so no one would turn up.”

“Oh this s### getting different,” 50 Cent wrote. “I know [ninjas] tight. LOL.”

Footage surfaced online over the weekend, with fans stunned at the shocking small crowd. In one video, a concertgoer blames Chris Brown for making a call to shut down Quavo’s show.

“Yo Chris Brown,” the cameraman says in the clip that has been viewed over 32 million times. “Are you serious bro? I know you’ve got something to do with this. Ain’t nobody at my man Quavo’s show today? Chris Brown, come on bro. I know you called somebody to shut his show down. Where are the people? This is horrible. He go on in like 30 minutes. And nobody here.”

Chris Brown evil for this, apparently he bought all the tickets at the Quavo concert just so the crowd is empty 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n8fYLGWKqS — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 28, 2024

Chris Brown and Quavo recently resurrected their longstanding beef which is believed to stem from their shared dating history involving Karrueche Tran. Brown fired off on Quavo on “Freak,” with Huncho responding on “Tender.”

Then earlier this month, Brown dropped “Weakest Link,” which Quavo hit back at on “Over Hoes and B######.” The tracks flew back and forth, with many declaring Chris Brown the victor, including Fat Joe, who dubbed Breezy the “Tupac of 2024.”